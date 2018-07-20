Home Indiana Evansville Final Beam Placed on USI’s New Performance Art Center July 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The new Performance Art Center at USI is nearing the finish line of being completed.

The last beam has been put on the facility, which signifies that the structure has made a large amount of progress and is close to being done.

Students and faculty signed the beam and also placed a tree on it. These gestures are a symbol of good luck and honor a job well done.

The new PAC will have 4,700 seats, three basketball and volleyball courts, and three concession stands.

USI is hoping the facility will be open in January in time for basketball season.

