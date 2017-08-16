44News | Evansville, IN

Final Autopsy Report On Burdette Park Drowning

Final Autopsy Report On Burdette Park Drowning

August 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says there was no medical condition that led to the drowning of a boy at Burdette Park last month.

Seth Fulkerson was found floating face down in about two feet of water on July 22nd. The child who found him ran to tell his parent who jumped into the water and pulled Fulkerson out.

CPR was started immediately, but Fulkerson never regained consciousness. He was taken to Deaconess where he later died.

Fulkerson was at the pool with his mother and her three other children when the drowning happened.

The Coroner ruled the cause of death a drowning, but was waiting on tests to find out if Fulkerson suffered from a medical condition that may have led to the drowning.

This is being ruled an accidental drowning.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.