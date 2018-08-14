Home Kentucky Filing Deadline Approaching for Independent Candidates in Kentucky August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Independent candidates in Kentucky have only hours left to file for their candidacy.

Independent candidates and other political organizations who are seeking office in the General Election ballot in November must file no later than August 14th, 4:00PM.

It is required by law that most independent, political organization, or group candidates for most offices have a filed statement of candidacy form no later than April 2nd, 2018, to be qualified. This law excludes federal offices.

“The Secretary of State’s office is always ready to assist potential candidates with questions they may have,” said Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. “Voting is not the only way to participate in our democracy – running for office is another great way to make your voice heard.”

Public drawings for ballot position will be held in the filing officials’ offices at 2:00PM on August 16th.

Comments

comments