Home Indiana Evansville Fight Leads to Shots Fired in the 400 Block of East Michigan Avenue January 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police broke up a fight in the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue just after 4:00 p.m.

Officers patrolling the area noticed a large crowd of people running in different directions. They believe two groups in the crowd were arguing, which led to a fight and multiple shots being fired.

According to police, no one at the scene was hurt.

Comments

comments