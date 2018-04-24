Home Indiana Fight Over Coal To Diesel Plant in Dale Continues April 24th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

Grassroots organizers is something that makes this country great. The first amendment is another pillar of this country. Those two were on display in Dale Tuesday night, when a group working under the moniker “No Coal to Diesel in Dale” invited many members of the community to a forum on the proposed $2.5 billion dollar coal to liquid plant set to be built in the town.

Members of the group, who are environmentally active professionals like doctors and scientists, spoke about their concerns for the gas plant. They were talking about air and water pollution and how that could effect public life in Spencer County.

They were matched by local boilermakers who understand those concerns but have concerns of their own. They think Spencer County and Dale need the jobs and investment that the plant would bring.

