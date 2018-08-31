Home Indiana Evansville Fight After Trump Rally Results in Two Arrests August 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police say there were some arrests following a fight that happened at the President’s rally last night.

Police arrested Paris Kimbrew and Jeffrey Hamm on battery charges. EPD says those were the only two arrests made after a small fight broke out in front of the Civic Center.

By nightfall, a line of officers separated protesters and Trump supporters along MLK Boulevard in downtown Evansville.

Both Kimbrew and Hamm were taken to the Vanderburgh County jail, and both have since been released.

