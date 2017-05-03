Fifth-Third Employees Volunteer at Tri-State Food Bank

Fifth-Third Bank employees kick off a day of service by fighting hunger. They are volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank on East Michigan Street. In Vanderburgh County, 16% of Hoosiers live in food insecure households without consistent access to food. In Indiana, the goal is to provide 1,000,000 meals across the state.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also spent the morning helping employees reach their goal. Nearly 18,000 employees will help fight hunger in 10 states. This is part of the company’s month-long Feeding Our Communities Pasta Drive.

You can help by donating boxes of pasta at any Fifth-Third Bank location during the month of May.

