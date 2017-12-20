Fifth Third Bancorp Plans To Raise Minimum Wage

Employees at Fifth Third Bancorp may see an increase in their wages. In light of the newly passed tax legislation, Fifth Third Bancorp announced its plans to raise the minimum hourly wage for all employees to $15.

There will also be a one-time bonus of $1,000 for more than 13,500 employees. Around 75% of employees will get a pay increase or bonus.

The bank’s President and CEO, Greg Carmichael, says the new tax bill includes a reduction in corporate tax rates designed to help economic growth. He said the company decided to share some of those benefits with the employees.

Once the bill is signed into law, nearly 3,000 employees will see their pay increase to $15 per hour.

The one-time $1,000 bonus is expected to be handed out by the end of the year, assuming the bill is signed before Christmas.

Senior managers and executive leadership are excluded from this compensation.

There are Fifth Third Bank locations in Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana and Henderson, Kentucky.

