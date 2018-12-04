Home Indiana Fifth Suspect in Deadly Shooting Appears in Court December 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The fifth suspect in a new year’s day murder in Evansville faces a judge just one day after being taken into custody. Kyley Vincent was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting and death of D’Angelo White.

Investigators believe one of the five suspects lured White to South Bedford Avenue to buy marijuana from him with the intention of robbing him instead.

White was found with a gunshot wound after he crashed into a home on Washington Avenue, he later died.

Police believe Vincent helped plan the incident. She is now charged with murder and armed robbery.

She’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail until her next court appearance December 21st.

Comments

comments