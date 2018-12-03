Fifth Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting

Police arrested Kyley Vincent in connection to the shooting death of D’Angelo White.

Authorities believe she was involved in planning the incident.

Vincent is one of five suspects arrested in connection to this shooting death.

Derrick Butts, Charissa Robinson, Mykel Blair and Noah Coleman are all facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery resulting in death, and attempted robbery resulting in death.

Investigators believe Robinson lured White to South Bedford Avenue to buy marijuana from him.

Police believe the drug deal was arranged with the purpose of robbing White.

According to Evansville Police, Kyley Vincent is 18.

