Fifth Happy Wheels Cart Added to Evansville Easterseals Center

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley is expanding their hospitality a la carte program.

A fifth Happy Wheels Cart was added to the Evansville Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. The cart is designed to support families and patients.

For once a month, the cart will be stationary in a visible place and will allow family members to select toys, treats, or beverages for their children.

Items stocked on the cart include coffee, hot chocolate, juice boxes, small waters, snacks, coloring books, small toys, toiletries, and other items.

