5th Arrest Made in Deadly Henderson Home Invasion

Another arrest has been made in relation to a Henderson home invasion that resulted in the death of one of the intruders.

Kane Coomes was arrested on September 29th for his role in the deadly incident that took place on September 19th.

Police say last month four men stormed into the home of Zachary Pearson. Police say Pearson and Demarco Bradley, one of the men who charged in, exchanged gun fire. Bradley was killed and Pearson was injured in the incident.

Kalela Minor, DeShawn Perkins, and Dezmond Lewis were arrested last month for their involvement in the home invasion.

Coomes’ involvement and motive for the robbery have not been released at this time.

He is being held in Vanderburgh County jail awaiting extradition on the charge of robbery 1st degree.

