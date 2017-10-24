Home Kentucky Fifth Annual Treats On The Trail To Be Held At The Beaver Dam Park October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The fifth annual Treats on the Trail will be held at the Beaver Dam Park. Treats on the Trail is an event where local businesses, churches, and vendors set up booths inside the Ray Chapman Baseball Complex to pass out goodies to all the trick-or-treaters.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costumes and join the City of Beaver Dam for an evening of fun at the Beaver Dam Park.

This event will be held on Tuesday, October 31st from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit Treats on the Trail.

