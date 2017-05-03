Field & Main Bank Changes Leadership

Field & Main Bank is changing its leadership team. Joe Meyer, partner at BKD, a national CPA and business advisory firm, will serve as Field & Main Bank’s president to replace the current president Dale Sights. Sights will move up to the president of the holding company, Field & Main Bancorp, Inc.

Joe Meyer is a seasoned executive with 35 years of public accounting experience, and has dedicated his practice to facilitating strategic planning for clients in the community banking space.

Meyer is skilled in developing and implementing coordinated sales initiatives and has been instrumental in BKD’s growth in the Evansville, Indiana and Nashville markets.

Meyer is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Indiana and Kentucky CPA societies. He is a long-time member of the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville, past president of the organization and lifetime member of its board of directors. He serves on the board of directors for the Foundation for Youth.

