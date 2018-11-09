Home Indiana Fewer People Are Applying to be Teachers in Indiana November 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana educators are noticing a new trend when it comes to hiring teachers. A number of school leaders say there’s a teacher shortage especially when it comes to math and science.

This problem often impacts smaller communities and inner cities but educators are finding alternatives to address the problem.

Michael Duckworth teaches English and special education at North Posey High School under an emergency contract while working toward his Master’s Degree through Oakland City University.

According to North Posey Principal Doctor Scott Strieter, fewer people are applying for teaching positions making it that much more difficult to track down qualified candidates.

Comments

comments