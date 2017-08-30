Home Kentucky Fetta Pizza And Kentucky Legend Team Up For Hot Brown Pizza August 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits will celebrate its fourth anniversary on Saturday with a new pizza as part of its recent partnership with Owensboro-based Kentucky Legend.

The new product, invented by Fetta owners Tim Turner and Mike Baker, is the Kentucky Legend Hot Brown Pizza that includes slices of Kentucky Legend’s brand of oven roasted turkey. The public will get a taste of that Hot Brown Pizza at this event.

This partnership is designed to bring two iconic Owensboro businesses to create flavorful food items, and to work alongside area businesses to deliver products and customer service throughout the community.

Kentucky Legend and Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits are kicking off the launch of their partnership with a community pizza party hosted at Fetta’s location at 118 St. Ann Street on Saturday, September 2nd.

This event will include live music, raffles, food and drink specials, and shirt giveaways.

For more information, visit Fetta Specialty Pizza.

