Festivities Underway At Germania Maennerchor’s Volkfest

German food, live music, beer gardens, and a whole lot of fun can only mean one thing – the Volksfest is back in Evansville. The official kick off will begin Thursday evening at 6:00.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will kick things off by tapping the first keg. Visitors can enjoy brats, kraut balls, and German potato salad, along with beer and live music.

Volksfest runs from Thursday, August 3rd through Saturday, August 5th from 11 a.m. to Midnight each day.

Kids are welcome to join the fun daily until 2:30 p.m., but after that you must be 21 and older.

Live music will include Rhine Valley Brass, Ratskeller Band, and The Cincinnati Schnapps Band.

For more information, visit Volksfest 2017.





