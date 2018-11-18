Home Indiana Evansville Festival of Trees Going On Now At The Evansville Regional Airport November 18th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Evansville, Illinois

The election may be over, but the Evansville Regional Airport is hoping people have one more vote left in them.

As travelers walk through the airport this holiday season, they’ll have the chance to make a difference for two tri-state non-profits.

Ten organizations used their creativity to decorate trees around the airport.

It’s the first year the airport has participated in the Festival of Trees.

Visitors are invited to “Like your favorite tree.”

The trees are on display at the Airport now through the end of the year.

One traveler says she’s impressed with the amount of detail of each tree.

“They have several trees out here, and it’s very, very nicely done,” said Dawna Smith.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to come support, vote for these not-for-profit organizations. There’s some very charitable causes here.”

The non-profit with the most likes will receive $1000 and the tree with the second most votes will pick up $500.

Voting runs now through Dec. 31 with the winner announced in early 2019.

To go to the Evansville Regional Airport’s Facebook page and vote for your favorite tree.

