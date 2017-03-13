Home Indiana Festival Brings Indy 500 to Warrick County Schools March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Volunteers with the 500 Festival and Indianapolis 500 Education program zoomed into the tri-state. Fourth graders from Lynnville and Newburgh Elementary took part in the program.

From learning about the flag signals, to checking out an Indy 500 car, the students got a taste of the open-wheel racing experience. Volunteers say, they do this because the Indy 500 is a big part of Indiana history.

For a lot of schools the I-STEP scheduled in April causes conflicts. And they can no longer take field trips up to Indy. That’s why they started the mobile program to bring the education to the students.

