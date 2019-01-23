Fertility Fraud Bill Moves Forward in Indiana

A bill that would criminalize fertility is moving forward in Indiana state legislature. This comes after a number of victims said they were unknowingly impregnated by their fertility doctor.

After a 7-3 vote, a Senate committee removed a portion of the bill creating a felony charge of fertility fraud for doctors using their own sperm without the patient’s consent. The proposal would now only give mothers and children the right to file a lawsuit in such cases. That decision is making victims upset.

Liz White says she lived most of her life thinking her son Matthew was conceived from an anonymous donor. White felt violated she learned her doctor, Donald Cline, used his own sperm without her consent. Over the years, her family discovered they were not alone.

“Our goal here is not about revenge. It is about to establish the egregious behavior cline did to be forever against the law,” says White.

Despite this testimony, a Senate committee Tuesday decided to remove the criminal penalty from the fertility bill being considered.

Senator Michael Young said it was not needed because there are already protections in place for fertility patients.

Investigators believe Cline could be the father of at least 46 other people.

