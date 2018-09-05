Home Kentucky Ferrell’s Owners Plan To Rebuild After Devastating Fire September 5th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Kentucky

Ferrell’s, best known for its burgers, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Madisonville firefighters arrived at the restaurant around 3 a.m. Wednesday. That’s about the same time owner Scott Harris got the phone call. Scott Harris says his family and workers are devastated.

Employee Renea Chandler says, “We’re a family, it’s not a job, it’s a home and a family, and we’re a team, and we’re all heartbroken right now.”

There was a lot of damage to the main part of the restaurant, however, Harris says the building is fine. Thankfully no one was injured.

Many patrons are regulars and left moments before the fire started. Chandler says she and the cook were on break when she noticed something unusual.

“I always look out this window to see if anyone was pulling in, and I looked at the window and noticed orange flickering in the window, and stood up and saw the flames in the grill,” says Chandler.

Chandler and the other worker did all they could to stop the flames from spreading.

“Pancake batter, flour, fire extinguisher, everything we could to get in out, we didn’t see it fast enough,” says Chandler.

Ferrell’s has been a mainstay here in Madisonville since 1938 and at this particular location here on Main Street since the early 1960s, employees hope business is back up and running soon.

“We can’t wait, like we’re all heartbroken we know our customers are heartbroken we can’t wait to be open and serving the best cheeseburgers and chili cheese fries around,” says Chandler.

The owners of Ferrell’s say in addition to rebuilding the Madisonville location, they plan to build more restaurants in Henderson and other parts of Western Kentucky.

