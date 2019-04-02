Ferrell’s One Step Closer to Reopening

In Hopkins County, an iconic Madisonville business best known for its hamburgers is one step closer to re-opening. Ferrell’s opened in Madisonville back in 1938 suffered a lot of damage during a fire in September 2018.

According to officials, the business could reopen within the next few months.

Crews have completely ripped out the charred interior and started rebuilding the walls.

44News is told construction could wrap up by the end of May.

