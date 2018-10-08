Home Indiana Ferdinand Man Arrested Following Scooter Accident October 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff’s office have arrested a man that allegedly caused an accident involving a scooter that injured two people.

Deputies say Richard Dooley III was driving his vehicle Westbound on S.R. 64 when he came up on Shane Schlachter driving a scooter in the roadway. The front of Dooley’s vehicle hit the back of the scooter, ejecting both Schlachter and passenger Stephanie Neukam.

Deputies say Schlachter was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hospital with serious head injuries. Neukam was taken by ambulance to Deaconess Midtown for head and facial injuries

Deputies say Dooley was not injured in the accident, but was given a blood test at Memorial Hospital where he tested positive for THC.

He was taken in to custody and faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Dooley is being held without bond in Dubois County jail.

