Ferdinand Farmers Market Opens Saturday

Farmers markets are a summer staple in the Tri-State, and one farmers market starts this Saturday in Ferdinand, Indiana. Not only will you be able to buy fresh and locally grown produce and goods, there will also be experts on hand to teach people about growing their own food at home.

The market will be set up on the hill between St. Benedict’s Brew Works and the Monastery gift shop this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be open on the second Saturday of each month from June through November.

You can also enjoy music and free yoga from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

For more information about the Ferdinand Farmers Market, click here:

Ferdinand Farmers Market

Comments

comments