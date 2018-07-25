Home Kentucky Fentanyl Claiming Lives in Alarming Numbers in Kentucky July 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

More lives than ever have been taken this year in the state of Kentucky due to the opioid fentanyl.

The powerful and unpredictable drug has been the cause of death for many of its users, even though deaths from heroin alone have declined.

According to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, a total of 1,565 fatal overdoses were recorded in 2017. This number is an 11.5% increase over the previous year.

Apparently, fentanyl was a factor in approximately 52% of the toxicology cases. This means the drug was responsible for 783 of the 1,565 deaths. In total, 327 had heroin in their system when they died.

“The gravity of today’s report by KY ODCP underscores just how much is at stake in the ongoing battle against the nation’s opioid epidemic,” said Governor Matt Bevin. “This is a fight we must win for the sake of our families, our communities, and the Commonwealth as a whole. We will continue to leverage every available resource to close off the funnel of addiction and to help our fellow Kentuckians who are struggling against this scourge.”

A total of 426 people in Jefferson County died from overdoses last year, making it the largest amount of deaths of any county.

“This level of suffering is unspeakable and it’s impacted nearly every family in the state,” said Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley. “My heart grieves for those we’ve lost, and I’m praying that today’s report will only strengthen the resolve to fight this crisis in all corners of the commonwealth. We must continue to redouble our efforts and deploy every possible resource and intervention to save lives.”

Fentanyl is frequently mixed with heroin or disguised as pills, making it difficult to gauge dosage and more likely to cause overdoses.

Governor Matt Bevin has worked with the General Assembly to enact House Bill 333. This bill will limit opioid prescriptions for acute pain to a three day supply, unless a doctor provides written justification for a larger amount.

The governor and legislators also collaborated to increase funding to combat the drug epidemic in this year’s state budget by $11 million over the previous biennium.

