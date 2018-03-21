FEMA To Assess Flood Damage In Henderson County

Henderson County officials are set to meet with FEMA representatives after discussing the expensive and ongoing flood damage. Water from the recent flooding has covered more than 32,000 acres in Henderson County, impacting 800 homes.

County officials discussed the expensive aftermath yesterday, and came up with an estimated cost for repairing the county’s infrastructure. They say many roads have been heavily damaged, including $100,000 worth of gravel spread on roads last harvest season.

“It’s going to be between $250,000 and $300,000 for us to repair what’s been damaged out in the county, and that’s just to start,” Brad Schneider said, “We’re still looking. There’s still some places where the water is too high for us to get in and see, gravel roads near the river, and I’m sure that number is going to go up.”

The preliminary flood damage estimate only accounts for the county’s public infrastructure, not damage to homes.

FEMA will tour the county and start the damage assessment process tomorrow.

