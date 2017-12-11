Home Indiana Evansville Felony Suspect Sought After Fleeing From Evansville Police December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for the felony suspect who fled from the Neighborhood Walmart early this morning. Officers were called to the Neighborhood Walmart on North First Avenue just after 1 a.m.

A witness told police they noticed the same vehicle pull in twice in a short amount of time with different people inside.

When officers approached the car, they say 26-year-old Christopher Masterson refused to show them his hands and took off. Police say the pursuit ended after losing sight of Masterson near Uhlhorn.

Shortly after the pursuit, officers found the suspect’s who were inside the vehicle and learned Masterson was the driver and has two active warrants, one of which is a felony warrant.

Masterson has not been located yet.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call EPD.

Comments

comments