Felony DNA Bill Passes Indiana House

The Indiana House has passed a bill, mandating every person arrested for a felony after December 31st of this year to submit a sample of DNA by cheek swab.

Senate Bill 322 will require the swab to be ran through a federal DNA database.

The measure will help law enforcement with unsolved crimes.

Current Indiana law only asks for the cheek swab to be taken after a felony conviction.

Under the bill, if all charges are dropped, samples will be thrown out.

Because an amendment was added in the House, the bill will go back to the Senate for approval.

If approved, the measure will then go to Governor Holcomb for final approval.

