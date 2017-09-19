Home Indiana Evansville Felon who Broke into Two Evansville Businesses Reaches Plea Deal September 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A convicted felon who broke into two Evansville businesses reaches a plea deal. In March, police arrested Eric Rickard for allegedly using a landscaping rock to break the window at the Donut Bank on North First Avenue and First Avenue Collision Repair.

Officers say Rickard told them he was looking for a place to stay, and he was found bloody with a gun on him.

As part of the plea deal, Rickard has agreed to pay restitution in four separate cases, two of which are not related to this incident.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 17th at 9 a.m.

