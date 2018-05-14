Home Indiana Feller Towing Operating Amongst Fire Rubble May 14th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Feller Towing says plans are under way for a new building after a fire destroyed their property Sunday afternoon.

Brian Feller a manager of the company says their insurance company has already assessed the damage, and now they are waiting for a new building.

In the mean time, Feller Towing and it’s impound lot is still in operation.

For now, the location and number for Feller Towing are the same.

The lot is working out of the opposite side of the tow lot.

