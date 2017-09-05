Home Kentucky Henderson Fees Could Go Up At Henderson County Landfill September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Residents in Henderson are used to dumping their construction demolition and debris free of charge, but that is about to change. Now that there is no more room in the CD&C Landfill, the Public Works Department has come up with an alternative.

Public Works Director Brian Williams said, “So basically a person would dump their debris on top of the hill. It will be reloaded in a tractor trailer, and hauled off site to another landfill and disposed of.”

But this new plan isn’t coming without a cost.

“So by doing that we’re going to incur a cost to dispose of that, so now we’re looking at changing our rates to help off set some of that cost,” Williams said, “And for the first time now the city and county residents are going to be asked to pay a small portion of that cost.”

The proposed fee is twenty five dollars per ton, which will be charged in four hundred pound increments. This will end up being five dollars per four hundred pounds.

“It will probably go into effect on November 1st,” he said.

Handyman, Nick Hogan says he comes to the landfill two or three times a week, and he is concerned how he will be affected by these changes.

“I’m definitely not happy about it, but it’s going to cost more money and of course that’s the biggest problem there. Not knowing how much it will cost, and how much it will limit us to being able to dump trash,” Hogan said.

The Public Works Department says residents are free to drive to Daviess County instead of paying the fee, but to Hogan time is money.

“On top of that they’re telling us that we’re going to have to drive a trip to Owensboro to dump, and that’s another thirty miles, thirty minutes, and it’s going to change a lot of things. It’s got my feelings changed.”

The fee itself isn’t the only worry. Those on the fiscal court voiced concerns about a possible increase of illegal dumping.

“i don’t think it will be any more so than it normally is,” said Hogan, “We’ll just have to police the streets a little closer, and enforce their laws on dumping.”

The Henderson City Commission will be voting on this price change next week.

