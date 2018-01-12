Feeling Saucy for Evansville WingFest?

Join us for Evansville’s first-ever WingFest at the historic Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, located in the heart of downtown!

Indulge in the area’s best chicken wings at this one day indoor festival.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

15 Local Restaurants

Fun for the entire family

Wing Eating Contest (starts promptly at 2pm)

Bobbing for wings

Wingette Pageant (women ages 18-35, starts at 3pm with cheerleader attire)

Battle of the DJs

Chicken themed tailgate Games

Indoor Festival

Live Judging and Awards (results announced at 4pm)

VIP party starts at 11am

Participating Restaurants:

-Showme’s Eastside

-Lombardi’s Pizza and Wings,

-The Dapper Pig,

-Lamasco bar and grill

-Wings Ect. Show-me’s East

-Bokeh Lounge

-Shyler’s BBQ

-Boston’s Evansville

-Bar Louie

-Big M’s Pizzeria

-J’s Sportsbar and Grill

-The Rooftop

-Kevin’s Backstage Bar & Grill

BUY TICKETS – http://www.upcomingevents.com/e/evansville-wingfest-32750/

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Council.

SPONSORS Yuengling Brewery, Mr Sandless Floor Refinishing, Showme’s Eastside

WING VENDORS Lombardi’s Pizza and Wings, The Dapper Pig, Lamasco bar and grill, Wings Ect., Show-me’s East, Bokeh Lounge, Shyler’s BBQ, Boston’s Evansville, Bar Louie, Big M’s Pizzeria, Sportsman’s Grille & Billiards and many more to be announced!

GENERAL VENDORS Make Up Eraser, LulaRue Lora Ward, Paparazzi Jewelry and Accessories

KIDS DETAILS

– Children 6 & under are FREE & do not need a ticket

