Feedback Sought For Ohio River Crossing Project

The Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing Project team is looking for feedback on their proposed routes and interstate connections.

There are three options the team is proposing to cross the Ohio River. They’re asking residents to fill out online surveys, and share their thoughts on which route they believe would be best.

The surveys are for homeowners, drivers, and business owners, who will be impacted by the new route.

All of the surveys can be found online at https://i69ohiorivercrossing.com/survey.

