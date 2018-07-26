Home Indiana Evansville FedEx Responds to Complaints from Indiana and Kentucky Residents July 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky

Residents of Evansville and Kentucky claim they are experiencing service disruptions with FedEx, saying that their packages aren’t being delivered.

The issue apparently got bad enough that people were driving to the distribution center in Vanderburgh County, demanding they get their packages first hand.

44News reached out to FedEx and received this statement from a company spokesperson:

FedEx Ground regrets any inconvenience to customers as a result of recent service delays in the Evansville, Indiana and western Kentucky areas. Local management has contingency plans in place to address any service delays that customers may experience during this period as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to address these issues

