Federal Judge Urges For Quick Settlement in Opioid Lawsuit

May 2nd, 2018

Evansville, Vanderburgh County, and Boonville are among the Indiana communities who have sued major opioid manufacturers and distributors.

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, those lawsuits are being fast-tracked. The IBJ says Indiana’s lawsuits have been combined with others across the country into one multidistrict litigation.

That’s now in the hands of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio in Cleveland. The judge in the case has told lawyers to start working on settlement arrangements.

Three trials are set to begin in March of next year. The judge says the litigation needs to move fast because so many people are dying every day from opioid overdoses.

The trade association representing several opioid distributors responded to the lawsuits last month saying in part that they defy common sense.

