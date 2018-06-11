Home Indiana Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Indiana Voter Purge Law June 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A federal judge issues a preliminary injunction against a law that critics say would allow officials to illegally purge voters from Indiana’s election rolls.

The liberal group Common Cause argues Indiana’s use of the interstate crosscheck system is discriminatory. The system finds a match based on first name, last name, and date of birth.

Starting in July, elections officials would be allowed to automatically eliminate voters who show up as registered in another state.

Critics argue voters can only be removed if they confirm a change of address in writing or fail to respond to mailed notices.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt blocked the law this past Friday until the court case wraps up.

Comments

comments