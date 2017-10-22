Home Kentucky Federal Judge Rules Kentucky Sex Offenders the Right to Social Media October 22nd, 2017 John Werne Kentucky

A federal judge ruled that registered sex offenders in Kentucky have the constitutional right to use social media. A Lexington child pornography defendant brought the lawsuit on.

The judge struck down Kentucky’s restriction on internet access for registered sex offenders. Kentucky laws previously prohibited sex offenders form using social networking website or instant messaging services that could potentially allow access to children and required sex offenders to keep their probation or parole officers updated on all emails and online identities. The judge claims Kentucky’s social media ban unfairly blocked sex offenders from most of the internet.

