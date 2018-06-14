Home Indiana Federal Judge Orders EPA to Respond to Maryland Ozone Petition June 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Kentucky

The state of Maryland is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to declare that power plants in five upwind states are contributing to Maryland’s air quality problems.

State officials there say electric generating units in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are in violation of the clean air act’s Good Neighbor Policy.

Governor Larry Hogan’s administration says 70 percent of Maryland’s ozone problem originates in upwind states because those units emit nitrogen oxides.

The judges ordered the EPA to make a decision on Maryland’s petition by September 15th.

