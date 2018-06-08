Home Indiana Evansville Federal Judge Hears Arguments on Indiana Abortion Law June 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A federal judge in Evansville is weighing whether to block a new Indiana law. It requires medical providers to give the state details about women they treat for abortion complications.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is seeking a preliminary injunction to block two provisions of the law before it takes effect July 1st.

One of those provisions says abortion clinics are subject to annual inspections. The organization says the law is unconstitutional but the state says the law shouldn’t be blocked from taking effect.

The judge heard arguments from both sides Friday but did not make a decision

