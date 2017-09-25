Home Indiana Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Law September 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A federal judge from Indiana has blocked the state from enforcing parts of its abortion law. U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt issued the permanent injunction Friday. It came on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

The judge’s order prevents Indiana from enforcing a ban on abortions due to genetic abnormalities, and requiring that the fetuses be buried or cremated.

The ban was signed by then-Governor Mike Pence in 2016.

The judge’s ruling says the ban’s conditions violate women’s due process rights under the constitution.

