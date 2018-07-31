Home Indiana Federal Judge Blocks 3-D Printed Plastic Guns July 31st, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Defense Distributed planned to release those blueprints tomorrow, but that plan is now on hold.

Several lawmakers tried to block the company from posting instructions online, but a court ruled the act is protected by the first amendment.

The company’s plan is drawing concern from people on a national and local level.

An AR-15 assault rifle lower receiver, a complete berretta handgun, and other firearms could be printed in people’s homes if the company gets around a federal judge’s ruling.

3-D printers can range in price from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

So not everyone will have access to print a 3-d plastic gun, even if the blueprints are online.

“A criminal wanting to get access to a firearm to victimize somebody else is going to have a far easier time of obtaining a gun the same way they do today,” says Evansville Police officer Sergeant Jason Cullum.

One issue is concerning lawmakers and law enforcement across the country, including here in Evansville.

“If a 3-D printed gun is used in the commission of a crime or we encounter one, we can’t run serial numbers the same way we run on current guns.”

But E-P-D says there is way for the public, and possibly law enforcement to track a 3-d printed plastic gun.

“They can do an owner applied number the same way people do on trailers and if they had to report the gun stolen then they could have that unique number included in their report.”

Still, police say a 3-D printed plastic gun could be just as dangerous if it isn’t handled properly.

“If the officer at that exact moment feels that that gun is real and it poses a deadly force threat, they are going to use deadly force. We don’t go back later and say it was just a toy, it would be the same thing with this.”

People who are not allowed to carry a gun also cannot carry a 3-D printed gun.

Today – Senate democrats introduced two new bills that would make it illegal for anyone to publish a digital file that allows someone to make a gun.

The second bill would require every gun to have at least one metal component which a 3-D printed gun would not have.

