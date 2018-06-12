Home Indiana Federal Judge Approves AT&T and Time Warner Deal June 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A much-talked about and controversial merger now appears to be a done deal. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion and a federal judge says the deal is perfectly legal.

AT&T will now have ownership of cable channels like HBO, CNN, and TBS along with the Warner Brothers Film Studio. Experts say the merger could plow a path for future vertical mergers where companies buy out suppliers.

The justice department sued last year to block the merger citing concerns that AT&T, which owns satellite television provider DirecTV could charge rival distributors more than time warner content.

That would mean higher prices for customers.

Comments

comments