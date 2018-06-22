Home Illinois Federal Inmates Removed from White County Jail Following Inmate Escape June 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

The White County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the events that led to three inmates escaping last weekend.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the jail cells.

Justin Bray, Zachary Shock, and Johnny Tipton broke out early Saturday morning. Bray was taken into custody later that day but Shock and Tipton remain on the loose.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a metal pipe from a privacy curtain in the cell was used to break a hole in the outside wall.

The jail has removed all federal inmates until the outside wall area is secured.

Once the two remaining escapees are caught, a full review will take place.

