Federal Funding Restored For Pennyrile Drug Task Force

Federal funding is restored to the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force after the money got held up in a legal battle. Program funding was frozen back in May causing these task forces around the country and locally to scramble for ways to make up the loss.

The Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) helps fund drug task forces around the country. As part of President Donald Trump’s attempt to crack down on illegal immigration funding was cut off in states that had sanctuary cities.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force helps fight the opioid crisis, overdoses, and tackles the drug trade on a local level.

