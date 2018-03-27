Home Indiana Federal Funding Denied For Troy Water System March 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The town of Troy will not receive federal funding for improvements to its water system. Our media partner at Perry County News reports the town of Troy was trying to get funding for a filtering system that would remove manganese from the water pumped from the underground aquifer.

The town was hoping to get a federal USDA grant to help cover 30 percent of the project, so residents wouldn’t have to pay for the project.

Instead, the town will be able to finance the two million dollar project at a lower interest rate.

Since the town didn’t receive the grant, this means that residents could see their water rates increase by as much as 67 percent. That would take the rate to $6.25 per 1,000 gallons.

