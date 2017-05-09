Home Kentucky Federal Fugitive Arrested After Pursuit Through Hopkins County May 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A federal fugitive is behind bars following a pursuit through several towns in Hopkins County. 38-year-old Jonathan Wilson, of Madisonville, is facing several charges, including fleeing/evading police, wanton endangerment, fleeing/evading on foot, and operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license.

Authorities found Wilson driving a pickup truck in the Grapevine area, but when they tried to stop him he sped off, leading to a pursuit through Earlington, Mortons Gap, and Nortonville on U.S. 41. They say Wilson disregarded several traffic signals during the pursuit.

Finally coming to an end in Nortonville, Wilson fled on foot with 20-year-old Lindsey Daniels. At the same time, 30-year-old Virginia Payne left the scene in the pickup truck, which authorities believe was an attempt to lead them away from Wilson and Daniels. Payne crashed the truck on Hermitage Road in Nortonville.

Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Madisonville Police, and Kentucky State Police established a perimeter in the area, apprehending all three individuals.

Lindsey Daniels is charged with hindering prosecution/apprehension.

Virginia Payne is charged with fleeing/evading police, hindering prosecution/apprehension and criminal possession of forged instrument (U.S. currency).

