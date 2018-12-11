Home Kentucky Federal Farm Bill to Possibly Include Hemp Pending Approval December 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Hemp could have a big impact on farmers in Kentucky and now it could become part of the federal farm bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the crop could bring a lot of cash to the bluegrass and it might become a legal crop if the farm bill becomes law.

McConnell has played a pivotal role in turning hemp into a legal crop by removing it from the federal list of controlled substances.

Growing hemp was previously banned decades ago because of its ties to marijuana. The 2014 farm bill allowed hemp to be grown on an experimental basis.

In 2018, Kentucky farmers planted 6,700 acres of hemp.

