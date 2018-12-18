Home Illinois Federal Commission on School Safety Releases School Safety Report December 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The Federal Commission on School Safety has released the results of their research into school violence.

In a 177 page report, the commission highlights a variety of ways to improve the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

Part of the report focuses on supporting the social and emotional well-being of students to enhancing building security. The report also acknowledges that there is no one size fits all solution.

The Federal Commission on School Safety Report contains 19 chapters divided into three sections based on well-established phases of security planning:

PREVENT

Character Development and a Culture of Connectedness

Cyberbullying and School Safety

Integrating Mental Health, Primary Care, Family Services, and Court-Ordered Treatment

Integrating Mental Health, Primary Care, Family Services, and Court-Ordered Treatment

Using Suspicious Activity Reporting and Threat Assessments to Enhance School Safety

Effects of Press Coverage of Mass Shootings

Violent Entertainment and Rating Systems

The Obama Administration’s “Rethink School Discipline” Guidance

The Effectiveness and Appropriateness of Psychotropic Medication for Treatment of Troubled Youth

The Efficacy of Age Restrictions for Firearm Purchases

Extreme Risk Protection Order Laws

Improvements to the FBI’s Public Access Line

Public Access Line PROTECT & MITIGATE

Training School Personnel to Help Ensure Student Safety

Emergency and Crisis Training for Law Enforcement

The Transition of Military Veterans and Retired Law Enforcement Officials into New Careers in Education

Best Practices for School Building Security

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and Other Statutory and Regulatory Privacy Protections

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ( HIPAA ) and Other Statutory and Regulatory Privacy Protections

RESPOND & RECOVER

Active Shooter Preparedness and Mitigation

The report is meant to be a resource for families, educators, and law enforcement as they consider the best ways to prevent acts of violence in news.

Click here to review the report in its entirety.

