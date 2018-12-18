Federal Commission on School Safety Releases School Safety Report
The Federal Commission on School Safety has released the results of their research into school violence.
In a 177 page report, the commission highlights a variety of ways to improve the safety of students, faculty, and staff.
Part of the report focuses on supporting the social and emotional well-being of students to enhancing building security. The report also acknowledges that there is no one size fits all solution.
The Federal Commission on School Safety Report contains 19 chapters divided into three sections based on well-established phases of security planning:
PREVENT
- Character Development and a Culture of Connectedness
- Cyberbullying and School Safety
- Curating a Healthier and Safer Approach: Issues of Mental Health and Counseling for Our Young
- Integrating Mental Health, Primary Care, Family Services, and Court-Ordered Treatment
- Using Suspicious Activity Reporting and Threat Assessments to Enhance School Safety
- Effects of Press Coverage of Mass Shootings
- Violent Entertainment and Rating Systems
- The Obama Administration’s “Rethink School Discipline” Guidance
- The Effectiveness and Appropriateness of Psychotropic Medication for Treatment of Troubled Youth
- The Efficacy of Age Restrictions for Firearm Purchases
- Extreme Risk Protection Order Laws
- Improvements to the FBI’s Public Access Line
- PROTECT & MITIGATE
- Training School Personnel to Help Ensure Student Safety
- Emergency and Crisis Training for Law Enforcement
- The Transition of Military Veterans and Retired Law Enforcement Officials into New Careers in Education
- Best Practices for School Building Security
- The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and Other Statutory and Regulatory Privacy Protections
- The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Other Statutory and Regulatory Privacy Protections
RESPOND & RECOVER
- Active Shooter Preparedness and Mitigation
The report is meant to be a resource for families, educators, and law enforcement as they consider the best ways to prevent acts of violence in news.
Click here to review the report in its entirety.