The February 28-March 1 Tornadoes (7)

WHITE-POSEY-GIBSON COUNTY EF3 TORNADO (PEAK WINDS 152 MPH)

9:15 p.m.

A major long-track, cyclical HP supercell, with origins near Joplin, Missouri carved an approximate 514-mile path of destructive, deadly strong, long-track tornadoes, large, damaging hail & severe wind gusts.

There were three round of storms with our severe weather outbreak………round 1 had supercells Wayne to Clay, Richland, Lawrence & Knox counties, round 2 had multiple supercells & a line segment (with the one dominant supercell) & round 3 had the squall line. This all occurred 8 p.m.-8 a.m. February 28-March 1. Out of all of this, the dominant storm was this main, significant supercell, however.

Here it is at 9:15 p.m. after producing the deadly EF4 tornado in a 50.4-mile path from Missouri to southern Illinois & other weaker tornadoes. It was cycling back to a violent supercell again.

9:33 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

During this time, this cyclical HP supercells was re-organizing rapidly & a brief tornado was reported by a trained NWS weather spotter at Enfield.

9:59 p.m.

Just prior to this tornado at Enfield, 2.50″ hail broke windows in eastern Hamilton County. Then hail was not reported, until just before the tornado developed near Crossville. 1-2.50″ stones were reported. All along the supercell track, it was noted that large hailstone fall preceded tornado development &/or intensity.

9:59 p.m.

This was the time the tornado was touching down near Crossville, just five minutes following reports of a new round of large hailstones falling.

10:03 p.m.

Immediately, the velocity indicated +122 mph winds at radar beam level & a clear debri ball signature was highly-visible on radar. This was pieces of homes, businesses, farm buildings, grain bins & large trees being hurled & pulled up into the tornado. At 10:03 p.m., this debri ball was just northwest of Phillipstown & likely contained much debri from the south & southeast side of Crossville.

10:07-10:12 p.m.

Significant debri ball was seen as the tornado cross the Wabash River around 10:07 p.m. Here, velocity showed +130 mph winds at the Owensville radar beam level.

Vipir radar clearly showed this was a tornado on the ground as it approached Griffin.

10:16 p.m.

Clearly-defined debri ball was still visible as it just began to cross I-64 in these images. This debri completely closed I-64 in both directions for an extended period of time.

10:20 p.m.

10:24 p.m.

10:29 p.m.

10:27 p.m.

10:42 p.m.

10:59 p.m.

DUBOIS COUNTY EF2 TORNADO (PEAK WINDS 130 MPH)

11:08 p.m.

DAVIESS COUNTY, INDIANA TORNADOES…..(TWO EF1s, TWO EF2s WITH PEAK WIND 125 MPH)

4:10 a.m. & 4:14 a.m.

The Daviess County (Indiana) tornadoes occurred with Round 3 or the squall line. These were brief tornadoes, but two of the four that touched down southeast of Washington & south of Montgomery with peak winds of 113 mph & 125 mph. These tornadoes moved southeastward, not northeastward like the supercell tornado of hours earlier in round 2.

4:01 a.m.-4:44 a.m.

Two circulations are visible on the front of the line in two notches. One was nearing tornado production south of Washington. The other circulation was just east of the Daviess County Airport.

Minutes later, circulation was seen along 257 southeast of Washington, while other circulation was at Montgomery.

These two circulations continued to move southeastward.

The one easily-visible at 4:10 a.m. near Corning has just produced the tornadoes near Montgomery with the other southwest of Alfordsville.

The dominant circulation that produced the two EF2s produced the EF2 near Mitchell (as you can see in final image). This tornado continued into Orange County.

It is noteworthy that the bright pink bulge north of this tornado became increasingly downburst-dominated & produced many gusts of 90-100 mph through Washington County, Indiana.

