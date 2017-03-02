February 28, 2017 Vs. March 2, 1940

The National Weather Service has given a preliminary rating of EF3 (winds 136-165 mph) to the White to Gibson County tornado. They are saying they have found two long-track tornadoes from Perryville, Missouri to Oakland City, Indiana.

The tornado was first reported by a spotter at Enfield, White County. It apparently continued a wobbling path before lifting southeast of Oakland City. The path left is +44 miles. The same supercell produced the EF2 tornado with winds of 130 mph in western Dubois County around Ireland & large hail that broke windows out of a mobile home in Hamilton County, Illinois.

March 2, 1940 saw a likely EF3 just south of the 2017 tornado path. I have strong evidence to suggest this was one single tornado track. I have gone back & forth on this on whether part of the Posey County track was just straight-line wind damage. New research is pulling me back to more of a single, long-track tornado.

This tornado tracked from Gallatin to Warrick County with peak damage on the north side of Evansville where one person was killed & 16 injured. Large trees were completely twisted off & the second story of some homes was completely sheared off, while cars were thrown & tossed about.

295 homes & business were heavily damaged in Evansville alone & 25 factories received severe roof damage or complete roof removal. 5 more people were injured in the damage in northwestern Warrick County before the tornado lifted. This same long-lived supercell produced hail up to softball size south of Huntingburg (with heavy damage to homes, businesses, cars & greenhouses) & +1″ hail at Mt. Vernon & Evansville.

An interesting feature was the damage in northwestern Henderson County & report of brief tornado on the southeast side of Evansville. It is possible, while the tornado was peaking on the northside of town that a satellite tornado occurred just southeast of downtown Evansville. It is possible that rear-flank downdraft wind damage occurred southeast of Mt. Vernon in that northwestern Henderson County area.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments